HCSO: Woman lying in road dies after being struck by SUV

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver struck a woman he saw lying in the middle of the road Wednesday night.
This happened around 9 p.m. in the 12900 block of the Tomball Parkway in northwest Harris County.
The driver told Harris County Sheriff’s investigators he couldn't avoid hitting her. He stopped to render aid, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
It's unclear if she was already deceased.
Deputies found a grocery bag of beer also near her body.
They're looking for any surveillance video of the scene.
