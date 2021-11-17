Police chase that started in SE Houston ends in Brazoria County; suspect in custody

The suspect blew through the Pearland area at 90 mph and headed into Brazoria County with several HPD units chasing him. He surrendered on CR 48 near CR 72.

HOUSTON — A police chase that started in southeast Houston Wednesday afternoon just ended with the suspect surrendering on a rural road in Brazoria County.

Police say they were chasing the guy because he robbed a financial business near the 5800 block of the Gulf Freeway sometime after 2 p.m.

Air 11 is over the chase and you can stream it live in the player above.

He jumped on Highway 288 and blew through Pearland before heading south toward Brazoria County with several HPD units behind him.

The DPS also joined the chase, at some point.

The suspect got off 288 and finally pulled over at the intersection of County Roads 48 and 62 near Rosharon.

When officers with weapons drawn surrendered the suspect's vehicle, he got out with his hands in the air and surrendered.

Check back for more on this developing story.