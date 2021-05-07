Drivers are currently being forced onto 288.

HOUSTON — There's a major traffic alert Friday morning near downtown Houston where an overturned big rig is blocking multiple lanes.

LIVE VIDEO NOW: We're streaming Houston TranStar in the video player above/no audio

Drivers will want to avoid I-69/Eastex Freeway/Southwest Freeway at Highway 288 heading southbound.

Views from Houston TranStar show the truck is blocking multiple lanes.

Drivers are currently being forced onto 288 and are not able to continue on I-69. There is a backup of several miles, past the George R. Brown convention center.

Air 11 shows the truck was hauling something, and that cargo will likely have to be offloaded before the truck can be put back upright and cleared:

As drivers are detoured to 288, you can also expect delays on the Museum District's surface roads as well as the 610 South Loop as people look for an alternate route.

There's no word on how long the closure will last.