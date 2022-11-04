3-vehicle crash shuts down multiple northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near W Airport

Emergency crews have opened the right shoulder but there is still a 90-minute delay.

HOUSTON — Multiple inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway near West Airport Boulevard are closed due to a major crash.

The crash involved three vehicles, including a heavy truck. A HAZMAT crew has been called to the scene of the crash to clean up a spill. It's unknown what leaked and which vehicle it came from.

Emergency crews recently opened the right shoulder, allowing drivers to get past the crash, but there is still a more than 90-minute delay so you may want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

You can try using Highway 90 to West Sam Houston Tollway and then back to the Southwest Freeway to save you a little time.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

