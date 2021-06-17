x
Traffic Alert: Katy Freeway outbound closed for fatal crash investigation

All westbound lanes were closed before 6 a.m. Thursday and remain blocked at this time.

HOUSTON — I-10, the Katy Freeway, was closed early Thursday after a fatal crash, Houston police reported.

Before 6 a.m. all westbound lanes remained blocked at Barker Cypress, approaching Highway 6. All traffic was being forced to the frontage road.

The backup was just over a mile long.

Houston TranStar reported a total of three vehicles were involved. Further details about the incident were not immediately available.

From HPD: Freeway Closure: 16400 Katy Fwy outbound at Barker Cypress shut down for a fatality crash investigation. Traffic is being diverted to exit State Highway 6 and the entrance ramp from Highway 6 on to Katy Fwy is shut down. #hounews CC9

