HOUSTON -- Highway 290 outbound/westbound before Mueschke remains shut down at this time after an overnight truck crash and fire.

The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m.

As of 4:30 a.m. the fire is out, but crews are still working to clean up and reopen Highway 290.

Authorities say a semi truck hauling cabinets had a tire blowout and crashed, causing a fire.

