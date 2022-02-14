TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash involving USPS big rig shuts down Beltway 8 at Highway 290 heading north

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

HOUSTON — A deadly crash involving a car and a U.S. Postal Service big rig has Beltway 8 shut down under Highway 290 Monday morning.

This happened just after 2:15 a.m. in the northbound lanes. All of the mainlanes are expected to remain closed for hours.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram