HOUSTON — Three mainlanes are blocked on I-610 East Loop northbound at I-10 East near Gellhorn Drive after two 18-wheeler trucks crashed Monday afternoon.

Diesel fuel spilled from the trucks onto the interstate and Houston police say it will take between one and two hours to clear.

No injuries have been reported. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

KHOU

