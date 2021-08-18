Weekend traffic alert: All lanes of Southwest Freeway/I-69 closed in both directions at 610 W. Loop

TxDOT officials said the closure is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

HOUSTON — A major construction project on the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop could mean serious traffic for drivers this weekend.

Texas Department of Transportation announced the I-69 (Southwest Freeway) will be shutdown in both directions at the I-610 West (West Loop) beginning Friday at 9 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Crews are scheduled to work on the new Southwest Freeway northbound connector ramp to the West Loop northbound, which will span over the mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway.

Officials said construction could impact other connectors, entrances and exit ramps along this section of the freeway.

TxDOT expects the ramp will open later this year.

Alternate routes for Southwest Freeway closure

I-69 Northbound Traffic: Take connector (Blue arrow in map below) to IH 610 Southbound; exit Bellaire Blvd and U-turn at Bellaire Blvd; Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound mainlanes; Take connector to IH 69 Northbound mainlanes

I-69 Southbound Traffic: Take connector to IH 610 Southbound mainlanes; exit Fournace Pl./Bissonnet St and U-turn at Bissonnet St onto IH 610 Northbound Frontage Rd; Take next entrance ramp onto IH 610 Northbound mainlanes; Take connector to IH 69 Southbound mainlanes | Another option (Green arrow in map below) is to take the Newcastle exit from the southbound side before 610 and use the frontage road to connect to 610 heading northbound — be aware this area gets very congested:

