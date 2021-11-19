TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 288 connectors to I-610 South Loop shut down for several months

TxDOT officials say this long-term construction project is expected to last until mid-February.

A closure on State Highway 288 could mean months of serious traffic for Houston drivers on the city's south side, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

It's scheduled to begin Friday at 9 p.m.

Crews will be working on the I-610 Cambridge project, which will shutdown the SH 288 northbound and southbound director connectors to I-610 South Loop westbound.

TxDOT officials expect the project to last until mid-February.

The work is necessary to complete and tie into the partially completed connector ramps already built as a part of the SH 288 Express Toll Lane project.

Alternate routes

Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Of course, police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

Drivers will detour to the SH 288 northbound or southbound connector ramp to I-610 eastbound to the Scott St. exit, U-turn at Scott St. to the I-610 westbound frontage road and re-enter the I-610 westbound mainlanes via the Scott St. entrance ramp.

From Friday at 9 p.m. until noon Saturday, the SH 288 northbound connector to I-610 eastbound and westbound will also be closed. Drivers will detour to the Yellowstone exit and U-turn and re-enter the SH 288 southbound mainlanes to the I-610 eastbound connector to Scott St. detour.

We're told the closure won't effect the SH 288 northbound toll lane exit to I-610 eastbound. Drivers should follow the I-610 eastbound connector to Scott Street detour.