Man running across East Freeway struck, killed by vehicle

HOUSTON — A man is dead Friday after Houston police said he attempted to run across the East Freeway near Normandy.
Houston police said the man ran across the freeway at approximately 3:24 a.m. in a very dark spot. He was hit by a car and died.
The driver stayed on scene until police arrived. There was also a woman in the car, but neither she or the driver were injured. Police said both are shaken up and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
The driver was not intoxicated, according to police.
The eastbound lanes of the East Freeway near Normandy were blocked for several hours while police worked to clear the scene. All lanes have since reopened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
