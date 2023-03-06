HPD: Man helping another driver hit, killed by vehicle on North Loop near Wallisville

Houston police said a man got out of his car to help another driver when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

HOUSTON — A deadly crash shut down all of the westbound lanes of the North Loop near Wallisville Road on Monday.

Sometime before 7:30 p.m., a man got out of his car to help another driver who was parked on the shoulder of the freeway, Houston police said. He was hit then hit by a vehicle and died, according to police.

It's unknown if anyone else was injured.

Police said the driver who caused the crash remained at the scene.

Divers were told to expect delays if they were headed in the direction of the crash scene.

8900 Block of IH 610 Freeway (westbound), fatal vehicle crash has all lanes blocked. Expect delays. #houtraffic



