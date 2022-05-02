x
All northbound lanes of I-45N/North Freeway near Greens road closed due to 3-vehicle crash

You'll want to avoid the trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
Credit: Houston TranStar
Houston TranStar cameras show a crash and traffic backup along the North Freeway in the Greenspoint area on Monday, May 2, 2022.

HOUSTON — A three-vehicle crash has shut down all the northbound lanes of I-45N/North Freeway near Greens Road, according to Houston Transtar.

Details on how the crash happened weren't immediately available.

You'll want to avoid the trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

