HOUSTON -- If you use the Gulf Freeway to travel into town everyday there is excellent news for you from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Just weeks after the new ramp connecting the Gulf Freeway northbound lanes to the Eastex Freeway opened, the new direct exit into downtown is also now open.

TxDOT hopes the new exits will prevent weaving on the Gulf Freeway, also called I-45 South, leading up to the Pierce Elevated.

Drivers heading downtown from the southeast side can now skip the exit for Scott, which has been the downtown detour since early last year, and look for Exit 46/"Downtown Destinations" on the right at ground level.

Exit 46 northbound will take you to a split for St. Joseph Parkway on downtown’s west side or go to the right to head farther east into downtown on Pease.

The earlier exit from the freeway for Scott is still open, but if you stay on the main ramp you’ll be forced onto the Eastex Freeway. Construction continues on the new Gulf Freeway northbound ramp to 288, which will soon be on the right instead of the left where it is now.

