HPD: 2 men dead in motorcycle, bicycle crash in EaDo

HOUSTON — Two men were killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a bicycle in east downtown Houston late Sunday night, according to the Houston Police Department.

This happened just after 10 p.m. on Palmer Street near McKinney Street.

Houston police said officers responded and found both a bicyclist and a motorcycle rider dead at the scene.

Investigators said a husband and wife were riding their bicycles on the crosswalk going across the bike trail. The man and woman had the right of way at the time.

Police said the motorcycle was speeding heading west when it struck the husband on his bicycle.

"The consequences were catastrophic for everybody involved," HPD Sgt. D. Rose said at the scene.