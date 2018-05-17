HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating the death of a man who was struck and thrown from an elevated portion of the Sam Houston Tollway overnight.

Authorities believe the man's car broke down on the tollway near Imperial Valley. He was next to it along the shoulder, possibly pushing it, when a car approached from behind and struck him.

Photos: Man struck, killed on N. Sam Houston Tollway

The man was thrown from the overpass onto the lower frontage road below. He died at the scene.

The investigation was still underway early Thursday as family members, including his mother, watched from the side of the tollway.

Sources at the scene earlier said the man's brother was with him when he died, however authorities say it was a friend who arrived after the crash occurred.

The tollway fully reopened shortly before 5 a.m.

