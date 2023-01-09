Multi-vehicle pileup shuts down northbound lanes of I-45 North near Mt. Houston

HOUSTON — A multi-vehicle crash shut down all of the northbound lanes of I-45/North Freeway near Mt. Houston Road on Monday afternoon.
Houston TranStar cameras showed at least eight vehicles were involved in the crash, which was reported around 1:30 p.m.
The Houston Police Department said possible injuries were reported but no deaths.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
