Houston police are investigating a shooting on one of the city's busiest highways.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and critically wounded on South Highway 288 tonight, according to Houston police.

The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Police say he'd been shot at least twice and they found him outside the car.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. near 5600 South SH 288 near MacGregor.

Constables were nearby and heard the gunshots.

Along with HPD, Precinct 1 and Precinct 7 deputies responded to the scene.

Check back for more on this developing story.