Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down Southwest Freeway near Spur 527

HOUSTON — Commuters heading into the city from Sugar Land may want to look for an alternate route Friday morning after a deadly motorcycle crash is affecting traffic on the Southwest Freeway.

As of 5 a.m., the freeway remains closed heading inbound near Shepherd Drive. According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened at 2 a.m. and is expected to be closed for hours.

If you are trying to reach downtown, Midtown, or the Museum District, you might need to find an alternate route.

Houston police said a motorcycle and an SUV were involved in the crash at Spur 527. Both vehicles caught fire.

Police said the three people inside the SUV are OK, but the motorcycle rider died at the scene.

No word yet on the cause of the crash but investigators are still on site.

