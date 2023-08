Deputies said a male victim was airlifted to the hospital in an unknown condition.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Life Flight was called to the scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle and another car near a Katy ISD campus, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The sheriff posted information on social media at 7:15 a.m. about the crash on Westgreen near Memorial Parkway Junior High.

Investigators with @HCSO_VCD are responding to a major crash at 1823 Westgreen, West Harris County. Crash involves a motorcycle and a vehicle. Lifeflight has been requested for a male victim. The crash occurred near @katyisd Memorial Parkway Jr High. cc: @katyisdpolice #HouNews pic.twitter.com/OztaGfyjKM — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) August 23, 2023