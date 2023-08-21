HCSO: Driver showed signs of intoxication after major crash on Barker Cypress leaves 3 hurt

The sheriff's office said they're not sure which driver had a green light when the crash happened.

CYPRESS, Texas — Three people were seriously hurt, including a 10-year-old, after a major crash in Cypress, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

We're told that around midnight the driver of a white SUV T-boned a black sedan at the intersection of Barker Cypress Road and Jarvis Road.

Deputies said the 10-year-old was inside the SUV and that the woman driving the SUV showed signs of intoxication after the crash. Meanwhile, the driver of the black sedan was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said they're not sure who had a green light when the crash happened and asked anyone who may have witnessed it to contact them immediately.