Fatal crash blocks Katy Freeway heading inbound near Silber

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has blocked all lanes on the Katy Freeway heading inbound Thursday morning, according to Houston police.

According to Houston Transtar, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near Silber Road.

The crash has traffic backed up for about four miles.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said motorists can still take the HOV lane or use Memorial Drive as an alternate. Westpark Tollway is also an option if you are coming in from the far west.

