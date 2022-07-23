Deadly crash shuts down ramp connecting South Loop with Gulf Freeway, police say

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 8:30 a.m. heading east and that two vehicles were involved.

HOUSTON — A fatal crash has the ramp from the 610 South Loop to the Gulf Freeway shut down Saturday morning.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at about 8:30 a.m. heading east and that two vehicles were involved. Motorists should expect delays.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

610 South Loop (eastbound) @ 45 Southbound Ramp, fatality crash has the ramp currently closed. Expect delays. #HOUTRAFFIC



CC1 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 23, 2022

