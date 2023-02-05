HPD: 2 killed in crash after Jeep attempts U-turn on South Post Oak in SW Houston

Police said the deadly crash happened when a Jeep attempted to make a quick U-turn in front of another vehicle.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Police are investigating a deadly crash that killed two people in southwest Houston.

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. on South Post Oak near the Sam Houston Tollway.

According to surveillance footage, a white Jeep was driving southbound on South Post Oak when it tried to make a quick U-turn. Police said the Jeep then slammed into a gray Hyundai that was traveling northbound.

The passenger in the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Jeep was taken to the hospital where they later died.

Police said the driver of the Hyundai, who may have been a teen, was driving their two younger siblings around at the time of the crash. All three were taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica said alcohol was not a factor in the crash and that the U-turn wasn't illegal in that area.

"They made a U-turn which I don't think is illegal in this intersection," Horelica said. "But you still got to yield the right-of-way."