Traffic Alert: All mainlanes of US 290 reopen after emergency crews clear car fire

The car caught fire at the end of a police chase.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All mainlanes of US 290 near Fairbanks North Houston were reopened Thursday after emergency crews cleared a car fire.

The car caught fire at the end of a police chase that started at about 4:10 p.m.

The Houston Police Department said patrol officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.

The chase only lasted several minutes before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of 290.

Two people got out of the vehicle and walked toward the police. One was detained.

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram