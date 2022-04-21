Traffic Alert: All mainlanes of US 290 reopen after emergency crews clear car fire

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — All mainlanes of US 290 near Fairbanks North Houston were reopened Thursday after emergency crews cleared a car fire.
The car caught fire at the end of a police chase that started at about 4:10 p.m.
The Houston Police Department said patrol officers attempted to pull the vehicle over for a traffic stop but the vehicle took off.
The chase only lasted several minutes before coming to a stop in the westbound lanes of 290.
Two people got out of the vehicle and walked toward the police. One was detained.
