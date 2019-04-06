HOUSTON — Drivers who take Highway 59 into downtown Houston may want to change up their routes next week.

Beginning at 5 a.m. Monday, TxDOT is closing one lane of Highway 59 from Chimney Rock to Weslayan. That means 59 North will go from four to three lanes.

TxDOT will restripe the northbound lanes and temporarily close two alternate mainlanes starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure will last until early 2020 because of the big construction project to revamp the interchange with Interstate 610.

How what you need to do if you want to avoid Highway 59

Unfortunately, there aren’t good alternate routes. If you want to stay close to the freeway, you can take Bellaire, but get ready for plenty of stop lights. The other alternate out of Ft. Bend County is Highway 90. But if you take either of these two options, it’s going to take time.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM