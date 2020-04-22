HCSO: Cyclist struck, killed in northeast Harris County roadway

HOUSTON — Deputies said a cyclist who did not have any reflective equipment or lights was struck and killed along a dark roadway late Tuesday evening.
The incident happened at about 10 p.m. in the 12600 block of Beaumont Highway, according to deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.
It appeared a Buick sedan was traveling in the right lane when the driver hit the cyclist, a male.
The cyclist died at the scene.
Police said the driver remained at the location and was questioned by deputies.
