ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two teenagers from Atascocita High School were killed and a teenage driver was hurt when a crash ripped their vehicle into pieces in Atascocita overnight.

Criminal charges are being filed in the case, the sheriff's office says.

The crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. in the 18300 block of Timber Forest near Atascocita Road.

Teens involved in this accident were close friends and students at @HumbleISD Atascocita High School. #hounews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 25, 2018

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the 17-year-old driver is suspected of being impaired at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation.

The suspect was driving in a Nissan car with two younger teen passengers southbound on Timber Forest when he left the road and crashed into several trees. The impact ripped apart the sedan.

One female passenger was taken to the hospital where she later died. The other female passenger died at the scene.

The driver suffered only minor injuries and will face intoxication manslaughter charge, the sheriff’s office says.

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

Photos: Crash splits car in half killing two Atascocita High School students

© Exclusive to KHOU