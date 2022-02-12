Gulf Freeway to close this weekend heading north in downtown Houston

Crews will close the main lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between Lockwood and West Dallas for a bridge repair starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

HOUSTON — The Texas Department of Transportation will close the main lanes of the I-45 Gulf Freeway heading north for repairs in downtown Houston this weekend.

Crews will close the main lanes of I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound between Lockwood and West Dallas for a bridge repair starting on Friday, Dec. 2 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 5 at 5 a.m.

The McKinney bridge was recently struck by an over-height load traveling on I-45 heading north.

Traffic will be detoured to the I-69 northbound direct connector from I-45 northbound to I-610 North Loop westbound to I-45 northbound or southbound.

To facilitate this work, there will be several additional ramp closures that will take place including the I-45 southbound exit to McKinney.

Motorists should expect delays this weekend and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

BIG WEEKEND CLOSURE: I -45 Gulf Freeway northbound from Lockwood to West Dallas in @DowntownHouston all mainlanes will be closed for roadwork starting 9pm Fri night until Mon, 12/5 at 5am. Work will include multiple ramp closures. Get full closure list at https://t.co/8X08wC8re2. pic.twitter.com/jvUxm09fPn — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) November 30, 2022

