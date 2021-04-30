LIST: High water reported on some roads north of Houston with more rain on the way

HOUSTON — The KHOU11 Weather Team is closely watching scattered downpours and storms that are expected to continue in the Houston area until Sunday morning.
While the heaviest rainfall should let up by Friday evening, the grounds are already very saturated. Any additional rainfall on Saturday could lead to isolated areas of street flooding.
Most of Friday morning's issues were on the north side of our community where a Flash Flood Warning was issued for the Prairie View, Montgomery and Willis areas:
High water locations around the Houston area
We'll continue to track high water spots that are reported from local law enforcement, citizen reports and Houston TranStar here:
- Calvert Rd in Willis & Shepard Rd in Willis flooded as of 8:30 a.m. Friday
- Ella Blvd at FM 1960 Road West is currently flooded. Please be safe, never drive into a flooded roadway. — HCSO at 8:40 a.m. Friday
- I-45 NORTH Southbound At CYPRESSWOOD DR/Holzwarth
- FM 1097 in Montgomery, Texas
- West Little York at Alabonson as of 8:20 a.m. Friday
- W Montgomery Rd and W Gulf Bank Rd — HCSO at 846 a.m. Friday