Fatal crash closes both connector ramps from Beltway 8 to North Freeway heading outbound

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and is expected to impact traffic for several hours.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

The crash happened around 5 a.m. and is impacting both the east and westbound connecting ramps to the North Freeway near Greenspoint.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are responding to the accident, according to Constable Mark Herman.

An investigation into the crash is expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram