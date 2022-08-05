x
Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend

The I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday.
Credit: KHOU

HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend. 

All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The closure will last through 5 a.m. Monday. 

The Texas Department of Transportation suggests taking I-10 westbound to the 610/West Loop southbound to the Eastex Freeway to avoid traffic. 

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

