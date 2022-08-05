Traffic alert: Big freeway closure in downtown Houston this weekend

The I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

HOUSTON — Heads up! There's a big freeway closure happening in downtown Houston that you're going to want to avoid this weekend.

All of the southbound lanes of the I-69/Eastex Freeway at I-45/North Freeway will be closed for construction starting at 9 p.m. Friday.

The closure will last through 5 a.m. Monday.

The Texas Department of Transportation suggests taking I-10 westbound to the 610/West Loop southbound to the Eastex Freeway to avoid traffic.

THIS WEEKEND: I-69 Eastex Freeway southbound at I-45 in @DowntownHouston all mainlanes will be closed for roadwork starting at 9pm Friday until Monday (8/8) at 5am. Detour to I-10 westbound to I-610 West Loop southbound to reach I-69. #knowbeforeyougo pic.twitter.com/YFu8aSR9N8 — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHouston) August 2, 2022

