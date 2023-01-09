x
HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway at Beltway; northbound lanes closed

The Houston Police Department said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.
Credit: Houston TranStar

HOUSTON — One person is dead and at least two people were injured in a crash Monday on the I-69/Eastex Freeway at Beltway 8-East, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officials said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

As of 9:50 p.m., the scene was still active and all northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway were closed.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

