HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway at Beltway; northbound lanes closed

HOUSTON — One person is dead and at least two people were injured in a crash Monday on the I-69/Eastex Freeway at Beltway 8-East, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD officials said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.

As of 9:50 p.m., the scene was still active and all northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway were closed.

