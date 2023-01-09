HPD: 1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway at Beltway; northbound lanes closed

HOUSTON — One person is dead and at least two people were injured in a crash Monday on the I-69/Eastex Freeway at Beltway 8-East, according to the Houston Police Department.
HPD officials said the crash involved at least five vehicles, including an 18-wheeler.
As of 9:50 p.m., the scene was still active and all northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway were closed.
You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.
