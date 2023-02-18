Deadly crash shuts down outbound lanes of I-10 at Gessner, police say

The crash was reported just before 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — All westbound lanes of the Katy Freeway at Gessner Road have been shut down due to a deadly crash.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday when we're told a man was putting gas in his vehicle on the right shoulder when he was hit by another vehicle.

According to HPD, the man ran out of gas and called for a ride-share driver to pick him up. The ride-share driver took him to get gas and brought him back to his vehicle. That's when police say the driver of a Toyota pickup truck hit him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the driver of the Toyota pickup was at the scene and taken into custody after showing signs of impairment. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a developing story, we'll update this post if and when we get more information.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area: