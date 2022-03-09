1 dead, multiple in critical condition after crash in Galveston, police say

The deadly crash happened Friday evening near Ball High School, according to Galveston PD.

GALVESTON, Texas — One person is dead and multiple people are in critical condition after a fatal crash, according to the Galveston Police Department.

The crash happened around 6:00 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Avenue O and 41st Street, which is near Ball High School.

Witnesses told police that a white Toyota SUV was speeding westbound on Avenue O when it hit a Jeep going north on 41st Street. Police said first responders had to perform life-saving efforts on multiple passengers of both vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Police only described the victim as a juvenile.

Police didn't say how many other people were injured in the crash, but did say multiple victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Several others were taken in stable condition.

Investigators said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash but didn't provide any information on potential charges.