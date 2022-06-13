x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

One dead after dump truck falls off overpass and catches fire on Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90

At this point, we don't know how the wreck happened.

More Videos

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a dump truck reportedly fell from an overpass and caught fire on the Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90, police said. 

Details on how the crash happened are unknown, but police said it appears the dump truck was carrying cement. 

The Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90 is closed as investigators work to clear the crash scene. 

Check back for updates.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Follow Houston's traffic expert! Jennifer Reyna is on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.

 