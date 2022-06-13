One dead after dump truck falls off overpass and catches fire on Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90

At this point, we don't know how the wreck happened.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a dump truck reportedly fell from an overpass and caught fire on the Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90, police said.

Details on how the crash happened are unknown, but police said it appears the dump truck was carrying cement.

The Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90 is closed as investigators work to clear the crash scene.

Check back for updates.

