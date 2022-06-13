One dead after dump truck falls off overpass and catches fire on Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90

HOUSTON — One person is dead after a dump truck reportedly fell from an overpass and caught fire on the Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90, police said.
Details on how the crash happened are unknown, but police said it appears the dump truck was carrying cement.
The Beltway 8 feeder near Highway 90 is closed as investigators work to clear the crash scene.
Check back for updates.
Get your daily dose of trending stories in the Houston area. Click here to sign up for the Morning News & Breaking News emails.