GALVESTON, Texas -- A cyclist is in critical condition with life threatening injuries after getting hit by a car in Galveston on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. near 69th street.

Officers say five cyclists were heading toward the seawall on a dark stretch of road when a woman in a car turned onto 69th and hit two of them.

The cyclist’s latest condition as of Tuesday morning was not known.

No charges have been announced in the incident.

