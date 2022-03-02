The ramp has been shut down.

DALLAS — A charter bus is stranded Thursday morning on an overpass at northbound Interstate 35E at Spur 366 in Downtown Dallas as sleet and snow move through the area.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office told WFAA that they received a call at about 5:58 a.m. about multiple vehicles stalled, including a passenger van/bus. A heavy-duty wrecker was called to the scene. A truck attempted to pull the bus but was unsuccessful.

Traffic cameras show that people were standing outside the bus. The ramp is being shut down.

"We were informed bus was being unloaded and multiple people were standing on the ramp," the sheriff's office said.

The ramp is being shut down from Woodall Rodgers to northbound I-35 and officials are also closing the eastbound I-30 ramp.

No other information was available.

#TrafficAlert in downtown Dallas. It looks like a charter or commercial bus is stranded full of people. A truck is attempting to pull the bus right now, but as you can see people are outside standing by the guardrail. This is happening along the I-35E NB ramp to Woodall Rogers EB pic.twitter.com/Q72v67UGlP — TasharaTakesTexas (@TasharaParker) February 3, 2022

As Texans know, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze. The Texas Department of Transportation strongly advises residents to stay off the roads, as the current ice and sleet make conditions unpredictable.

Here are some tips to follow if you have to get out on the roadways: