Houston police trying to determine if street racing caused big rig crash, fuel spill on 610 Loop

As of 5 a.m., the big rig was upright again and was being towed from the scene.

HOUSTON — A big traffic jam was reported on the 610 Loop on Houston’s east side early Wednesday.

Around 12:50 a.m. all but one northbound lane of the freeway were closed near the ship channel as crews worked to clean up a crash involving an 18-wheeler.

As of 5 a.m., the big rig was upright again and was being towed from the scene.

Earlier in the morning, the big rig driver crashed into a guardrail and flipped. The driver had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance, but currently there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Witnesses say right before crashing into the guardrail, they saw the big rig rear-end two cars that appeared to be street racing. They say the two vehicles in question slowed down, and the big rig couldn’t stop in time.

Houston police are still trying to figure out if street racing played a part in this crash.

Over the last year, police and deputies across the region have been cracking down on street racing. Starting today, September 1st, a new state law is in effect hoping to curb the problem. It gives local authorities the legal authority to seize street racing cars, if necessary.