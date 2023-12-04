610 South Loop shut down heading east due to big rig crash, police say

You'll want to take a second to see how to avoid this major issue on Houston's roads

HOUSTON — The 610 South Loop is shut down heading east due to a major crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning, according to the Houston Police Department.

According to Houston Transtar, this happened at 5:14 a.m. near Cresmont Street and involves three vehicles.

No word on if any injuries were reported from the crash.

KHOU 11 traffic expert Jennifer Reyna said drivers can take the feeder road as an alternate.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

Check out our interactive traffic map to see this and other trouble spots across the Houston area:

