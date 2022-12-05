Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down 290 exit ramp to North Loop

Air 11 was over the overturned 18-wheeler on Thursday afternoon. The crash shut down the 290 exit ramp to the North Loop.

HOUSTON — An overturned big rig could cause some traffic issues this evening.

The 18-wheeler tipped over on the US 290 exit ramp to the North Loop. It was verified by Houston TranStar at 2 p.m. and it's unclear how long it'll take to clear since the big rig was hauling scrap metal that's now scattered on the road.

According to TranStar, two vehicles were involved in the crash. It's unclear what happened but authorities said no one was injured.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article if/when they become available.

You'll want to avoid this trouble if your commute takes you into this area.

