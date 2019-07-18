FaceApp made the rounds again this week thanks to its creepy age filter.

Millions of people have now downloaded to the popular app, curious about what its age-adding effect would to do them.

But a rising number of online comments raised concerns. They say FaceApp is uploading users' photos and data without their knowledge, and there are mentions of Russian ties. Those who actually read the Terms of Service were also surprised to see by using FaceApp, users agree that the app's makers can use their photos for commercial purposes.

Forbes reports the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Trade Commission have now been asked to investigate if Russia now has U.S. citizen's biometric data.

One of those requesting the investigation is Senator Chuck Schumer of New York.

"BIG: Share if you used #FaceApp: The @FBI & @FTC must look into the national security & privacy risks now Because millions of Americans have used it It’s owned by a Russia-based company And users are required to provide full, irrevocable access to their personal photos & data," Schumer tweeted Wednesday evening.

The Democratic National Committee also sent out an alert to the party’ presidential candidates warning them against using the app, reports Reuters.

Some users say they aren't concerned about their privacy, saying their photos and names are already "out there" thanks to Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

The company behind FaceApp has denied it is storing users' photos long-term, saying it keeps most photos for about 48 hours. There are also reports that those who have investigated the app could not find evidence that users' entire photo rolls/albums were being uploaded to Russian servers, and that only the photos selected to apply a filter were uploaded. (The filters are applied "in the cloud" via a remote server, not within the app itself.)

So what do you think about the security/privacy concerns? Are you you worried?