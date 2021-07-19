Family drives nearly 500 miles to West Texas to watch history unfold: ‘Something they'll remember’

At eight and nine years old, these two kids get the gravity of Blue Origin's mission.

As we inch closer to the Blue Origin launch, more people are venturing to West Texas than ever before. That includes a family who drove 446 miles to watch history unfold.

"It's a part of history and we get to see it firsthand,” said Daniel Sanchez, who drove from San Antonio.

In the tiny town most people drive right through, but Blue Origin is here to stay. That's why Daniel Sanchez and his two kids Sebastian and Sophia are back here at his parent's house.

“They get to see it,” said Sanchez. “Something they'll remember."

A lifelong memory and the matching T-shirts to go right along with it.

At eight and nine years old, these two kids get the gravity of Blue Origin's mission.

"They're trying to give the opportunity for many other people to see to space,” said Sophia Sanchez.

"I mean just talking about the pricing and the opportunity for everybody,” said Daniel. “They understand that and hopefully it does reach out for everybody to have that opportunity some day."

"Why are you so passionate about space exploration or Blue Origin?" asked KHOU 11’s Xavier Walton.

“It might be a pride factor being from this town in west Texas and we have the world's richest man here doing his thing that's very prideful,” said Daniel.

"Let's say you were the richest person in the world. Would you risk it all?" Walton asked Sebastian Sanchez.

"I wouldn't. I would get a lot more money and save that money and put it in the bank,” said Sebastian. “And then have a lot more money in the other bank and then use the other bank money to go up in space."