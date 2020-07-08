UH will limit stadium capacity to 25%, require masks at 2020 Coog football games

Those aren't the only changes in store for Coog football fans this season.

HOUSTON — The University of Houston Athletic Department has announced plans for the upcoming football season at TDECU Stadium.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, seating at the stadium will be limited to 25% capacity.

This reduced capacity will give fans room to social distance at games.

"To ensure a safe environment for our season-ticket holders, students and fans we have made the decision to further reduce capacity for the upcoming football season," Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said.

Fans will be required to wear masks except when eating or drinking.

UH Athletics announced in June a move to a digital ticketing and parking to ensure a more contact-free and convenient fan entry experience.

Other changes include:

Designated gates to provide a more efficient and convenient entry process

More "cashless" options at concession and merchandise locations

In-seat food and beverage services

"We will continue to consult with our university administration along with state and local health officials to make any necessary changes to our protocols, if needed," Pezman said.

UH Athletics will announce more details of its new enhanced gameday procedures in the coming days.