The Texas high school sports governing body is aware of the viral video and has reached out to the school for more information.

MCCAMEY, Texas — Over the weekend, Facebook user Dustin Ferguson posted a video clip from a playoff softball game between McCamey and Cisco that has gone viral, sparking debate about player conduct and safety.

Watch: This video is currently making the rounds on social media. There's debate whether or not McCamey's catcher intentionally hit the batter. We've reached out to the school's athletic director and head softball coach and are waiting for response. We'll keep you updated if we find out more. Video Credit: Dustin Ferguson Posted by Jenna Elique TV on Monday, May 8, 2023

The clip shows the Lady Badger catcher throwing the ball at the batter, hitting her in the helmet, after the pitch was thrown.

Our sports team reached out to athletic director and head softball coach Michael Woodard and superintendent Michael Valencia for comment and haven't heard back.

A University Interscholastic League (UIL) spokesperson has provided us with an official statement regarding the incident.

"The UIL is aware of an incident that occurred during the McCamey vs. Cisco Softball Playoff Series and is in contact with the school administrations to gather additional information," the spokesperson said.