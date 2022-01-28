St. Pius X sophomore is a double-double machine

With 26 double-doubles on the season, Zachara Perkins is tied for most in the country.

HOUSTON — When it comes to filling the stat sheet, a local high school basketball player is nationally-ranked.

“They triple-team me, double-team me,” Perkins said, referring to how opponents choose to guard her.

“One team even put all five on her,” said St. Pius coach DeMya Walker Wheatfall.

Double-doubles are when a player scores 10 or more points, and gets 10 or more rebounds or assists, in a game.

Does it happen naturally?

“It really does,” Perkins said. “Because sometimes after the game, I'm not even thinking about it. I'm just like, 'Wow, I just had another double-double.'”

She’s averaging 23.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game, according to MaxPreps. She’s had a double-double in every game.

Her opponents don’t see all the work she puts in. Her coach sees a more mature player.

“As a sophomore, she handles it,” said Walker-Wheatfall.

Walker-Wheatfall is also Zachara’s mother and a former WNBA All-Star. Perkins' father also played professional basketball overseas.

“She's better than me,” Walker-Wheatfall added. “I don't like to admit it too much. But her ability at her size, she's 6 feet 2 inches and she's still growing. So her versatility is starting to actually be versatile.”

While double-doubles are great, Perkins has a single goal.

"I really want my team to go to state," Perkins said.

That’s her game plan. Now try and stop it.