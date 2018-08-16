BOSTON — Congress isn’t the only one that wants to hear more from USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry.

Olympic champion Simone Biles said Wednesday she isn’t sure if the national governing body is making progress in fixing the systemic problems that allowed Larry Nassar to prey on athletes. Biles is among hundreds of athletes who have said they were sexually abused by Nassar, the longtime team physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State.

“Hopefully it’s going in the right direction, but nobody can know until Kerry Perry speaks up. So it’s kind of hard,” Biles said before training for the U.S. gymnastics championships, which begin Thursday.

Perry took over the troubled organization Dec. 1. But aside from two Congressional hearings — one in May in front of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations and the other last month before the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation — she's said little publicly about what USA Gymnastics is doing to change its culture. When the federation does make a public statement, it’s often attributed to USA Gymnastics rather than Perry, and largely consists of buzzwords but little substance.

That drew criticism from Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., at the May hearing.

“Ms. Perry, I’m glad that you’re here today,” Dingell said, “but a lot of people have been wanting to hear from you since you took the job. You’ve got to be transparent with everybody.”

When approached by reporters after that hearing, Perry declined to answer questions.

USA Gymnastics has been sued by dozens of Nassar’s victims and remains in mediation with them. While that limits Perry’s interaction with them, it would not preclude her from addressing the public. Perry did send a letter Aug. 8 to “USA Gymnastics members and the gymnastics community” in which she outlined some of the changes the organization has made and acknowledged some have caused concern for club owners.

Asked if Perry needed to make more public statements, Biles said yes.

“It’s her job,” she said.

