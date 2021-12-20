x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Rice men's basketball game against Texas postponed due to COVID

Rice University said the COVID issues are within the Owls’ program.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball second and third round games. The NCAA and 11 major athletic conferences announced Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, they have agreed to pay $208.7 million to settle a federal class-action lawsuit filed by former college athletes who claimed the value of their scholarships was illegally capped. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

HOUSTON — The Rice vs Texas men's basketball game has been postponed due to COVID issues, according to Rice University.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Rice University said the COVID issues are within the Owls’ program.

There's no word on when the game would be rescheduled, but Texas confirmed they will host Alabama State instead on Wednesday. Tip time for this game is slated for 1 p.m. 

UT said any tickets held for the Rice game will be valid for the game against Alabama State. This will mark the first meeting in men's basketball between Texas and Alabama State, according to the university.

The Owls' next game is scheduled for Saturday. Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. against North Texas.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

Paetow takes 5A Division I title over College Station