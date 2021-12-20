Rice men's basketball game against Texas postponed due to COVID

Rice University said the COVID issues are within the Owls’ program.

HOUSTON — The Rice vs Texas men's basketball game has been postponed due to COVID issues, according to Rice University.

The game was originally scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22. Rice University said the COVID issues are within the Owls’ program.

There's no word on when the game would be rescheduled, but Texas confirmed they will host Alabama State instead on Wednesday. Tip time for this game is slated for 1 p.m.

UT said any tickets held for the Rice game will be valid for the game against Alabama State. This will mark the first meeting in men's basketball between Texas and Alabama State, according to the university.

The Owls' next game is scheduled for Saturday. Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. against North Texas.