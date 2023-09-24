Tua, Miami offense all but unstoppable as Dolphins destroy Broncos, 70-20

Tagovailoa was 16 of 16 for 206 yards in the first half. Miami also gashed Denver D in running game as Mostert, Achane combined for 7 TDs. Sutton lost two fumbles.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — With star safety Justin Simmons out with injury, and the opposing Miami Dolphins featuring the top impactful offensive player who doesn’t play quarterback in the NFL, the Broncos’ biggest fear coming into the game was obvious.

It took three plays for Tyreek Hill to be realized.

Hill somehow got wide open against a busted Denver coverage and scored on a 54-yard catch-and-run pass from Tua Tagovailoa just 83 seconds into the game. The Dolphins scored touchdowns again on their second and third series, and fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, too, and embarrassed the Broncos, 70-20 on a sweltering late-September Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

It was the worst defensive effort in Broncos history and it could have been worse but instead of kicking a field goal for 73 points near game's end, Miami coach Mike McDaniel took a knee deep in Denver territory to turn the ball over on downs.

The Broncos are 0-3 while Miami remains undefeated at 3-0 while maintaining theiir No. 1-ranked offensive standing in the NFL.

Everybody knew the Denver defense was in trouble after it surrendered 35 points to Sam Howell and Washington last week at home. A week later, Washington was nearly shutout at home before getting a late, meaningless field goal in a 37-3 loss to Buffalo.

The Broncos gave up 35 points in the first half for the first time since 2010 when they fell behind the Oakland Raiders, 38-0 and lost 59-14. Denver gave up 70 points in a game for the first time in its 64-season history.

With former Smoky Hill High School product Mike McDaniel calling offensive plays along with his duties as the Dolphins’ head coach, Denver’s defense seemed to be two steps slow against the precision passing of Tagovailoa and the famed Shanahan-family zone running system. McDaniel was raised as an offensive coach, first by Mike Shanahan two decades ago, and then by Kyle Shanahan for better than a decade.

Broncos fans know what a strong running game looks like from the Mike Shanahan years. And Miami has it. Tagovailoa was 16 of 16 for 206 yards and two touchdowns by halftime. Besides the 54-yard strike to Hill, Tagovailoa flipped a no-look, back-handed shovel pass to De’Von Arcane for a 4-yard touchdown with 10:16 left in the first half.

He finished 23 of 26 for 309 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Achane (203 yards on 18 carries with touchdowns of 8 and 67 yards) and Raheem Mostert (82 yards on 13 carries with touchdown runs of 20, 3 and 1 yards) combined for 285 yards rushing on 31 carries and five touchdowns – 9.2 yards per carry.

Achane (4 catches, 30 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Mostert (7 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD) also combined for 10 catches, 91, and 3 more receiving touchdowns.

What a nightmare.

That wouldn't end. Backup quarterback Mike White threw a 68-yard touchdown to Robbie Chosen, a practice squader who was elevated for the game to replace the injured Jaylen Waddle. Chosen, the practice squaders, badly beat Pat Surtain II, the Broncos' All Pro cornerback, on the play.

The Dolphins, who led the NFL with 462.5 yards in total offense coming into the game, had 726 offensive yards midway through the fourth quarter against the porous Denver D. To repeat, 70 points and 726 yards.

The Broncos made it interesting for a couple minutes in the first half after falling behind 14-0. Russell Wilson continued his terrific first-half play by finishing a pass-heavy drive with a scramble and 12-yard touchdown throw to Courtland Sutton. Another touchdown pass to Sutton on the next drive was nullified by a penalty called on fellow receiver Brandon Johnson, who made too much contact on a pick play and was flagged for offensive pass interference. The Broncos settled for a short, Wil Lutz field goal bringing the score to 21-10.

It was so easy for the Dolphins as they scored 21 points on three touchdowns off their first three series, the game had a chance to turn when McDaniel got a little cocky on their fourth series. Rushing for 8 yards on first down, Miami only rushed for 1 and no gain on their next two rushing attempts. With the ball an inch shy of their own 35-yard line, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel went for it on fourth down. His fullback, Alex Ingold, was stopped behind the line by Broncos’ defensive tackle Zach Allen.

The Broncos, trailing 21-10, took over at the Dolphins’ 33 with less than 5 minutes remaining in the half. But the Broncos started the series with a motion penalty and 3-yard loss and wound up punting from the Dolphins side of the field. The idea was to pin Miami deep, and get the ball back before the half.

But The Dolphins offense behind Tagovailoa's passing and Achane/Mostert running was too much for an an uninspired Denver defense. The Dolphins went 86 yards in just 1 minute, 20 seconeds, a drive finished with a 20-yard sprint to the end zone by Mostert.

A fumble by Sutton early in the Broncos' next possession was returned to the 3-yard line, where Mostert scored again and the rout continued.

Wilson was the best player the Broncos had going for them. He finished the first half with 16 of 24 passing for 193 yards and a touchdown.

But the Dolphins poured it on in the second half, scoring three unanswered touchdowns while Sutton lost his second fumble and Wilson had a pass tipped at the line for an interception.

Broncos rookie Marvin Mims Jr. returned one of the many Miami kickoffs 99 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. At the time, Mims narrowed the Broncos' deficit from 63-13 to 63-20. Miami and Achane would get one more big play to finish off the worst defensive performance in Broncos' history.

Bronco Bits

Starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell suffered a groin injury in the first half and did not return. ...

McDaniel started emptying his bench early in the fourth quarter. ...

Rookie inside linebacker Drew Sanders made his first start. Rookie defensive back Riley Moss made his NFL debut.