Texans offering discount on old jersey trade-ins | List of eligible players

The Texans are offering fans the opportunity to exchange select former player jerseys for a 44% discount on a new jersey throughout the team’s bye week.

HOUSTON — Looking to get a return on an older Houston Texans jersey? This week is your chance to put it toward buying a new jersey.

Fans will be able to exchange Nike player jerseys at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium on Kirby Drive.

Texans jersey exchange details and criteria

Jerseys can be exchanged Monday, Oct. 10 to Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Houston Texans Team Shop at NRG Stadium.

Which Texans jerseys are eligible for exchange?

Select NFL licensed player jerseys eligible for exchange include Texans players originally acquired during the 2017–2021 seasons who are no longer on the Texans’ roster.

Here is a complete list of the player jerseys that are eligible.

Fans may exchange a game, Limited or Elite jersey to receive 44 percent off a new jersey of the same style. Fans may also choose to exchange a Limited or Elite jersey for a game jersey.

Game jerseys are available immediately in-store at the Texans Team Shop. Limited or Elite jerseys will take three to six weeks to complete.

The team said fans cannot exchange a player jersey for a new custom jersey. Fans must have the jersey they are exchanging in-hand to receive a coupon to exchange a jersey.

Jersey Swap Fans asked. Mr. McNair delivered » tex.nz/JerseyExchange Posted by Houston Texans on Monday, October 10, 2022

CEO Cal McNair hints at new look for Texans

McNair also hinted at the Texans having a new look in the future. When asked about changing the design of the uniforms, McNair said that option was on the table.

"We have already engaged the NFL to better understand the process to formally start a fan research study...we won't be afraid to evolve," McNair said.

In an era where teams change uniforms often, the Texans have stayed true since joining the NFL in 2002. The "Deep Steel Blue" and "Liberty White" uniforms mostly kept the same look since inception, with "Battle Red" jerseys being unveiled in 2003.

Outside of their "Color Rush" uniforms, many changes haven't been made.